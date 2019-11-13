8,170 homes up for sale, with 4,571 BTO flats

The Housing Board launched 4,571 new Build-To-Order (BTO) flats for sale in the year's last and biggest BTO sales exercise yesterday.

Also up for sale are 3,599 flats under the Sale of Balance Flats in 14 mature towns, such as Bishan and Clementi, and 11 non-mature towns, such as Bukit Panjang and Punggol. This brings the total number of flats for sale to 8,170, making it the biggest HDB flat launch this year.

Most of the BTO flats that are for sale in the latest exercise are in the upcoming "forest town" of Tengah, spread across three housing projects, while the rest are in the mature estates of Ang Mo Kio and Tampines. Applications close next Monday.

The three Tengah projects - Plantation Village, Plantation Grange and Garden Vines @ Tengah - range from two-room Flexi to five-room flats. There are also larger three-generation flats in Plantation Grange.

Plantation Grange and Plantation Village are next to an upcoming MRT station on the Jurong Region Line, slated to open in 2027. They will be completed in two to three years, instead of the usual three to four years.

At least 95 per cent of the four-room and bigger flats will be set aside for first-timer families, an increase from the current quota of at least 85 per cent in non-mature estates.

In Tengah, prices start from $110,000, excluding grants, for a two-room Flexi flat, and from $442,000 for a three-generation flat. This is the third batch of Tengah flats to be launched.

Home owners can subscribe to a centralised cooling system, the first of its kind to be offered for public housing in Singapore.

In Ang Mo Kio, the some 450 units on offer range from two-room Flexi to four-room flats and prices start from $170,000 for a two-room Flexi unit.

MRT STATION

The project, Yio Chu Kang Beacon, is a short walk from Yio Chu Kang MRT station and upcoming Lentor MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line, expected to open next year.

The some 650 units in Tampines, in the Tampines GreenSpring project, range from two-room Flexi to five-room flats and prices start from $145,000 for a two-room Flexi unit.

HDB has been consistently offering new flats in Tampines, with a 649-unit project launched in September and more than 3,600 units put up for sale there last year.

Ms Christine Sun, head of research and consultancy at OrangeTee & Tie, said one reason for the increased supply of flats in Tampines may be to support the Changi masterplan, which will see the creation of business parks.

She said all five projects are located near MRT stations, a big draw for home buyers.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES