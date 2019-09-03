82-year-old charged with murdering 79-year-old flatmate

Madam Lim Soi Moy and Pak Kian Huat had lived together for more than 10 years.

An 82-year old man was yesterday charged with the murder of his elderly flatmate at their Toa Payoh home in the early hours of Sunday.

Pak Kian Huat, alias Pek Kiah Huat, is accused of killing Madam Lim Soi Moy, 79, in a 21st-storey Housing Board unit at Block 191 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh.

Pak, who wore a dark red polo shirt, appeared in court via video link from the Central Police Division.

He did not speak during the proceedings but nodded when spoken to in Mandarin by an interpreter.

The police said they received a call for assistance at about 3.40am on Sunday.

Madam Lim, also known as Lim Kim Luan, was found motionless in the flat and pronounced dead by paramedics.

Neighbours told The New Paper on Sunday that Madam Lim and Pak were not married to each other, but they had lived together in the flat for more than 10 years. They said Madam Lim began living there about 20 years ago, and Pak moved in some years later.

FRIENDLY

Madam Lim's friends and former colleagues at the Safra Toa Payoh McDonald's outlet, where she worked from 2013 until earlier this year, described her as friendly and active.

She swam at the Safra pool at least three times a week, they added.

An elderly neighbour who declined to be named said she had never seen Madam Lim and Pak go out together, as they usually went about their day separately.

Pak will be remanded for a week for further investigations and is expected back in court next Monday.

He is expected to be further remanded after the hearing for psychiatric evaluation.

If convicted of murder, he faces the death penalty.