82-year-old killed after being hit by car at Marine Parade roundabout

(Above) Silversea resident Tarryn Svalas at the spot where the accident happened.

(Above) The car's windscreen after the accident.

The death of an elderly pedestrian who was hit by a car at the Marine Parade roundabout has prompted renewed calls to improve safety in the area.

Witnesses said the woman, 82, was walking along the footpath at the edge of the roundabout on Monday when a car went out of control and hit her.

The police said they were alerted at 12.30pm to the accident at the roundabout, which links Marine Parade Road and Amber Road.

The victim was unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The 29-year-old male driver is assisting the police with investigations.

The entrance to the Silversea condominium is also at the roundabout, which is surrounded by several condos.

The roundabout is heavily used by vehicles, especially those exiting Parkway Parade mall, to head to the East Coast Parkway or Mountbatten Road.

Residents walking towards Parkway Parade or the bus stop also have to use the footpath.

Silversea resident Sandra Zecasper, 38, told The New Paper yesterday: "The path is really narrow. There is no protection for anyone walking along it."

She added that mothers like her who use push strollers find the path is not wide enough for two strollers to pass each other at the same time.

Ms Zecasper, who saw the accident, told The Straits Times the victim was bleeding heavily from her nose and mouth.

Another Silversea resident, Ms Simone Martin, who saw the accident, told TNP in an e-mail: "The lady was walking on the sidewalk just outside Silversea. The car was speeding.... It hit the lady violently and she was projected in the air."

Part of the car's front windscreen was shattered by the impact of the victim hitting it.

"It was a horrific scene. Everything was a nightmare," said Ms Martin.

Silversea security guard Amin Anavarbhai, 43, said he saw a white Honda driving through the roundabout at high speed before he heard a loud screeching sound and a crash.

"Several residents and my condo manager quickly ran over to help her," he said.

The residents' safety concerns about the roundabout are not new. In 2017, they held a dialogue with Mountbatten SMC MP Lim Biow Chuan on ways to improve safety.

After Mr Lim approached the Land Transport Authority (LTA), a 70m stretch of the footpath near Silversea was widened by 30cm. Signs were also put up to discourage speeding.

With the latest accident raising safety concerns, Mr Lim told TNP that he would talk to LTA again.

LTA said in response to queries that it will continue to review public feedback and study the traffic situation in the area to determine if further enhancements need to be made.

Silversea resident Tarryn Svalas, 34, told TNP the section of the pavement where the woman was hit is particularly dangerous for pedestrians.

"It's very narrow, and there are kids who walk along it every morning," she said.

Another resident, Ms Rachel Lim, a 40-year-old housewife, said she could not sleep after the tragedy, knowing her children could have been victims.

"We missed the accident by just 10 minutes," she said.

An employee at Silversea, who declined to be named, said some motorists drive on the roundabout at speeds "in excess of 50kmh".

Signs in the area indicate a 40kmh speed limit, but road safety experts told TNP that drivers are advised not to exceed 30kmh when negotiating the roundabout.

Ms Svalas suggested road humps be installed on the road, or putting crash barriers between the road and pavement.

"At this point, absolutely anything would help," she said.

