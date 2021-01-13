83-year-old Singaporean man among 17 new imported Covid cases

An 83-year-old Singaporean man who returned from India was among the 17 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday.

He was asymptomatic and tested positive for the virus on Monday.

Yesterday's cases were all imported, taking Singapore's total to 58,946.

They were all serving their stay-home notices or had been isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no cases in the community or from worker dormitories.

The remaining imported cases include two permanent residents who returned from the United States and India, as well as 13 work permit holders who arrived from India, Indonesia, Myanmar and the Philippines.

Twelve of the work permit holders are foreign domestic workers.

There was also a special pass holder, a sailor who arrived from Japan on board a vessel.

He was tested on arrival in Singapore and taken to hospital when his test came back positive, said MOH.

STABLE

Overall, there have been six new cases in the community in the past week, and 11 the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at four cases per week for the past two weeks.

With 26 cases discharged on Monday, 58,679 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 53 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 170 patients are recuperating at community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes. - THE STRAITS TIMES

