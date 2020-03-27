$847,000 lost in online betting scams last year

Victims of online betting scams lost at least $847,000 last year.

Police said they got at least 13 reports of such scams in 2019.

Victims often met their scammers on online dating platforms such as Tinder, OkCupid and Paktor before being introduced to online betting platforms.

In some cases, victims were convinced by scammers that these platforms contained loopholes that would allow them to reap easy profits.

After being introduced to the betting platforms, victims were told to open a betting account. They were then given a bank account number to deposit money to, supposedly for use as betting credits.

However, the victims were then told their betting accounts had been frozen and were asked to deposit more money in order to cash out their winnings.

The scammers and websites became uncontactable and inaccessible after the additional money was transferred.

The police advise the public to not be lured into scams with the promise of easy winnings, as these platforms are often rigged by scammers.

They should also be wary of who they befriend online.

The public is reminded that betting on these illegal online betting platforms is an offence, and such platforms should be reported to the authorities.

Those with information can call 1800-255-0000 or go to www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

For scam-related advice, call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688 or visit www.scamalert.sg/fight