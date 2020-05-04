86-year-old Singaporean woman dies from Covid-19, six new clusters

An 86-year-old Singaporean woman yesterday became the 18th person here to die from complications due to Covid-19, as the total number of coronavirus cases passed 18,000.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported another 657 new cases, taking the total to 18,205.

The woman who died yesterday had tested positive on April 27 and had a history of diabetes, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia. Khoo Teck Puat Hospital has reached out to her family and is extending assistance to them, said MOH.

Foreign workers living in dormitories made up 626 cases of yesterday's new infections, while 18 cases involved workers not living in dorms, said MOH.

Of the remaining, 10 were Singaporeans and permanent residents and three work pass holders.

Of the new cases, 87 per cent are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing.

BACKLOGGED CASES

Earlier yesterday, MOH said the number of migrant worker cases has been fluctuating in recent days as a laboratory was clearing backlogged cases. It added it is working with the laboratory to stabilise its operations.

MOH also said the average number of new cases among Singaporeans, permanent residents and work pass holders has decreased, from 21 a day in the week before, to 11 a day in the past week.

The same goes for unlinked cases in this group, dropping from an average of 13 cases a day in the week before, to an average of five a day in the past week.

Yesterday's update also revealed six new clusters.

These are linked to NCS Hub at 5 Ang Mo Kio Street 62 (three previous cases); 16 Fan Yoong Road (nine previous cases); 15 Gul Way (11 previous cases); 23 Sungei Kadut Street 2 (29 previous cases); 9A Tech Park Crescent (24 previous cases) and 64 Woodlands Industrial Park E9 (11 previous cases).

Singapore's largest active cluster remains S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, at 2 Seletar North Link, which confirmed 2,505 cases after 28 additional cases were identified yesterday.

There were 61 more cases discharged from hospital yesterday, making it a total of 1,408 who have fully recovered, said MOH.

By the numbers

657 New cases

18 Deaths

13 New cases in community

1408 Total discharged

18205 Total cases

1630 Total in hospital

61 Discharged yesterday

22 In intensive care unit