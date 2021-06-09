86-year-old woman linked to now-closed TTSH cluster dies

An 86-year-old Singaporean woman linked to the now-closed Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster has died of complications from Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths here to 34.

The woman had been warded at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for an unrelated medical condition, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

Her husband, who was also part of the TTSH cluster, was hospitalised in Ward 9D at TTSH from April 20 to 22.

MOH said the woman had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and had a history of diabetes mellitus; hyperlipidaemia, or high cholesterol; hypertension, or high blood pressure; and hypothyroidism, a condition involving an underactive thyroid. She tested positive for the virus on April 30 and died on Monday.

"Khoo Teck Puat Hospital has reached out to her family and is extending assistance to them," MOH said.

This is the third death linked to the TTSH cluster, which was closed last Saturday after no new cases were added for 28 days. The other two deaths were those of an 88-year-old Singaporean woman on May 1, and a 70-year-old Singaporean man on May 20.

Last night, MOH also said there were three new Covid-19 cases in the community, one linked and two unlinked.

One unlinked case is a 35-year-old retail assistant who works at the Four Leaves bakery outlets in Ion Orchard and AMK Hub. She had symptoms last Saturday but did not seek medical treatment till Monday, which was when she tested positive for the virus.

The other is a 54-year-old vessel manager at NYK Shipmanagement. He was fully vaccinated and was asymptomatic. He was tested on Monday as part of a routine exercise before boarding a vessel and was isolated after he tested positive. His earlier rostered routine testing results were negative.

The linked community case is a vaccinated and asymptomatic resident of MINDSville@Napiri, an adult disability home.

There was also one unlinked case from a migrant workers' dormitory, MOH said.

He is a 31-year-old plumber and pipe fitter employed by Isogo Marine Engineering. He lives in Avery Lodge at 2D Jalan Papan.

There were also five imported cases that had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival here, said MOH. Two were permanent residents returning from India. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

9 New cases

3 New cases in community

5 Imported cases

187 In hospital

42 Discharged yesterday

34 Deaths

61687 Total recovered

62219 Total cases