876 tested for Covid-19 at Tekka Centre: 2 positive, likely past infections

Two people tested positive for Covid-19, of the 876 stallholders in and around Tekka Centre who went for community surveillance testing last Thursday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Both cases are likely to be past infections, as indicated by their serological test results, the ministry said yesterday.

The remaining 874 individuals tested negative for the coronavirus.

The second of the two patients was announced yesterday. The 41-year-old Indian national is a work permit holder who works as a warehouse assistant.

He was asymptomatic and taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases when his test came back positive last Friday.

His work involves stocktaking at warehouses located in Cuff Road, and delivering goods to Jothi Store and Flower Shop in 1 Campbell Lane, said MOH, which added that he does not interact with customers at the store.

MOH said he usually works with a warehouse assistant at the warehouses. The assistant was swabbed last Thursday and tested negative for Covid-19.

Two other migrant workers who stay with the man at Cuff Road also tested negative, it added.

Seven imported cases were also announced yesterday, bringing Singapore's total to 58,213.

Among them is a long-term visit pass holder who arrived from Russia, while another is a student's pass holder from India. Another three are work permit holders from Indonesia.

The remaining cases are short-term visit pass holders. One is a 39-year-old Ivory Coast national who arrived from Malta on a work project. The other short-term pass holder is a 58-year-old male Belarus national, who came to participate in a mixed martial arts sporting event as a cornerman.

MOH said all seven were placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival, and tested while in quarantine.

By the numbers

8 New cases

29 Deaths

1 New case in community

5 Discharged yesterday

7 Imported cases

31 In hospital

58213 Total cases

58109 Total recovered