884 new Covid-19 infections with new daily high of 626 discharged

The Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 884 new Covid-19 infections and seven new clusters yesterday, bringing the total number of infections in Singapore to 24,671.

The ministry also reported 626 patients were discharged yesterday, a new daily high, and it brings the total number of people who have recovered to 3,851.

There were two fatalities recorded that MOH classifed as non-Covid-19 related.

Among the new cases are 877 foreign workers living in dormitories and three outside of such facilities.

Of the remaining four cases, three are Singaporeans and permanent residents and one is a work pass holder.

MOH said two female workers from the public healthcare sector were confirmed to be infected on Monday.

Case 24016 is a 63-year-old Singaporean employed as a nurse clinician at Singapore General Hospital.

She had not gone to work since the onset of symptoms and is warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Case 24255 is a 55-year-old Singaporean warded at Changi General Hospital. She had gone to work there for a few hours as a patient service associate prior to her admission.

THAI NATIONAL

One of the fatalities is a 50-year-old Thai national who was taken to the emergency department at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital after suffering respiratory arrest on Sunday. He was confirmed to be infected on Monday and died of a cerebral haemorrhage yesterday.

The second fatality is a 31 year-old Indian national. He collapsed in his dormitory on Sunday after complaining of chest pain and died the same day.

He was confirmed to have had Covid-19 on Monday.

MOH said only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to a Covid-19 infection is added to the death count, as is consistent with international practice.

Singapore has had nine cases of people who tested positive for Covid-19 recorded as dying of other causes.

Of yesterday's new cases, 98 per cent are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing.

There are 1,132 cases still in hospital, including 20 in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

There are 19,667 cases who are clinically well but still test positive for the virus. They remain isolated in community care facilities.

So far, 21 people have died from complications due to the virus here.

BY THE NUMBERS

884

New cases

21

Deaths

4

New cases in community

3851

Total discharged

24671

Total cases

1132

Total in hospital

626

Discharged yesterday

20

In intesive care unit