9 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 7 of them imported

There were nine new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 58,029.

They included two cases from workers' dormitories, said the Ministry of Health, while there were no new community cases announced.

The remaining seven new patients had come from overseas and were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore. None of them had symptoms.

Among the seven imported cases, six tested positive for the virus on Monday.

They included a 42-year-old Singaporean woman who returned from the Philippines and a 20-year-old female permanent resident who arrived from India.

Another patient, a 26-year-old female Bangladeshi dependant's pass holder, arrived from Bangladesh.

EMPLOYED

Three imported patients are currently employed in Singapore. Of these, two are work pass holders.

One, a 49-year-old German man, arrived from Germany, while the other, a 30-year-old Indian national, arrived from the United Arab Emirates.

A 33-year-old Bangladeshi woman, who is holding a work permit, arrived from Bangladesh. The last imported patient, who tested positive on Sunday, is a special pass holder.

The 29-year-old Filipino man arrived from the Philippines to board a ship docked here as a crew member.

Both patients from the dormitories were detected through the rostered routine testing of workers living in dormitories.

The Health Ministry said the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with a total of one such case in the past week, who is currently unlinked.

With 13 cases discharged yesterday, 57,922 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

By the numbers

9

New cases

0

New cases in community

7

Imported cases

58,029

Total cases

28

Deaths

13

Discharged yesterday

38

In hospital

57, 922

Total recovered