90% of eligible population will be fully vaccinated by next month

Almost 90 per cent of the eligible population will be fully vaccinated some time next month, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung yesterday.

The vaccination of children below 12 years old should also start early next year, after the safety and efficacy aspects of vaccinating them have been studied.

He noted that as at Aug 17, 77 per cent of the population had completed their full two-dose regimen of a Covid-19 vaccine, and 82 per cent have received at least one dose.

"That is quite significant," Mr Ong said at a press conference held by the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19. "This means that some time in September, 82 per cent of our population will be fully vaccinated."

Mr Ong added that the base figure includes children under 12, who are not eligible for the jabs.

So when it comes to the eligible population, about 90 per cent will be fully vaccinated, which is remarkable, said Mr Ong, who co-chairs the task force.

"We have made significant progress in vaccinating seniors. By early September, 89 per cent of our seniors aged 60 and above will have received two doses of vaccines."

He also said that since Aug 6, about 200 doctors and nurses have signed up with the SG Healthcare Corps. This means the number of home vaccination teams can go up from 11 to 33.

"Hopefully, that will bring down waiting times significantly. I really thank the volunteers for stepping forward," said Mr Ong.

He noted that the overall vaccination numbers have fallen to about 20,000 a day - a quarter of what the figure was at its peak.

"So we will progressively consolidate... and reduce the number of vaccination centres. So residents, you will start to get your community club facilities back shortly," he said, referring to the fact that most of the centres are at community clubs.