90 firefighters put out blaze at Sungei Kadut furniture warehouse

A fire broke out at a single-storey furniture warehouse in Sungei Kadut early on Monday. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire around 3am. When firefighters arrived at 31 Sungei Kadut Street 2, they found the warehouse fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was fully extinguished in four hours.No injuries were reported. SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.