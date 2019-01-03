900,000 HDB households to get U-Save rebate

About 900,000 Singaporean households in Housing Board flats will receive vouchers to offset part of their utility bills this month.

They will receive a Utilities-Save (U-Save) rebate of up to $100 this quarter, or up to $390 annually, depending on the type of their HDB flat, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said yesterday.

U-Save is one of three components under the permanent goods and services tax (GST) voucher scheme that helps lower overall household expenses. It is distributed every three months.

It was announced in Budget 2018 that eligible households will receive an additional $20 a year (or $5 a quarter) for three years from this year.

For this quarter, households in one- and two-room flats will receive $100, those in three-room flats will get $90 and those in four-room flats will get $80, those in five-room flats will get $70, and those in executive or multi-generation flats will get $60.

Households whose members own more than one property are not eligible for this GST Voucher.

The Government is expected to spend about $300 million on the U-Save rebate this year. For more information about U-Save, call SP Group on 6671-7117 or e-mail customersupport@spgroup.com.sg. For details on GST Voucher, go to www.gstvoucher.gov.sg