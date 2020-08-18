91 new infections including six imported; no community cases

There were 91 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of noon yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 55,838.

They included six imported cases that had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

No cases in the community were reported, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

The imported cases included two Singaporean men and a permanent resident who arrived from India between Aug 5 and Aug 16.

The Singaporeans were aged 56 and 54, while the PR was a 44-year-old woman. They tested positive for the virus between Sunday and yesterday.

A 27-year-old US citizen, who is a work pass holder, was also among the imported cases. He arrived in Singapore on Aug 5 and tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

The last two imported cases were a work pass holder who arrived from India and a work permit holder who arrived from Indonesia. They were asymptomatic and tested positive on Sunday.

MOH said all of them had been placed on 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore and had been tested while serving their notices.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 85 new coronavirus patients announced yesterday.

Three clusters in dormitories were closed as the dorms have been cleared by the Inter-agency Taskforce, and now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for Covid-19 infection.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two cases a day in the past two weeks, said MOH.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of one case per day over the same period.

With 397 cases discharged yesterday, 52,335 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 82 patients remain in hospital, while 3,379 are recuperating in community facilities. None are in intensive care.

By the numbers

91

New cases

0

New case in community

6

Imported cases

55,838

Total cases

27

Deaths

397

Discharged yesterday

52,335

Total recovered

82

Total in hospital