910 new Covid cases in Singapore, highest since May 1 last year

Singapore reported 910 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, the highest daily number since May 1 last year.

There were 803 new cases in the community and four imported ones, as well as 103 cases among dormitory residents, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). Of the new local cases, 244 are seniors above 60 years old.

An unvaccinated 72-year-old woman died from Covid-19 complications, bringing the death toll from the coronavirus in Singapore to 59. The woman, who died yesterday, developed symptoms on Sept 4 and tested positive for Covid-19 on Sept 6.

She had a history of atypical chest pain, Graves' disease, high blood pressure and dyslipidaemia. Graves' disease is an immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones, while dyslipidaemia refers to unhealthy levels of fat in the blood.

The Blue Stars Dormitory in Kian Teck Lane added 46 new cases yesterday, the most among the large clusters that MOH is closely monitoring.

The ministry said it had detected virus transmission among the dormitory's residents through proactive testing, and that all residents are being tested.

The total number of Covid-19 infections in Singapore now stands at 74,848.

The clusters in nursing homes also added new cases.

Orange Valley Nursing Home in Simei now has a total of 14 infections, after one new case was added to the cluster.

Ren Ci nursing home saw two new cases, bringing the infections in the cluster to 34.

Another 17 cases were added to the Chinatown Complex cluster, bringing the total number of infections there to 242. Chinatown Complex reopened for business yesterday after a 3½-day closure for cleaning and disinfection.

The clusters linked to staff at three bus interchanges in Toa Payoh, Tampines and Punggol saw 14 new cases. The total number of cases at these interchanges is 413.

There are currently 837 hospitalised Covid-19 patients, up from 822 the day before.

Of the hospitalised patients, 77 cases are in need of oxygen supplementation and 12 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Of those who have fallen very ill, 69 are seniors above 60 years old. - THE STRAITS TIMES

