917 new Covid cases in Singapore, two men aged above 80 die

Two men above the age of 80 have died, taking Singapore's Covid-19 death toll to 62, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

One was an 84-year-old male Singaporean who died of complications due to Covid-19 infection on Sunday. He was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on Sept 13 with symptoms and tested positive for the virus the same day.

He was fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and had a history of heart disease, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. His advanced age also made him more susceptible to severe illness.

The other man was an 85-year-old Singaporean. He tested positive for Covid-19 last Thursday and was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital last Saturday. He was partially vaccinated and had no known medical conditions.

There were a total of 917 new infections reported here yesterday - down slightly after two consecutive days when daily new cases passed the four-digit mark, with 1,012 new cases on Sunday.

DORM CLUSTERS

Of the local cases, 832 were from the community and 78 cases among dormitory residents, said MOH. Among the local cases, 230 were seniors above 60 years old. The remaining seven cases were imported.

Nine more cases have been added to the Blue Stars Dormitory cluster in Jurong West, taking the total number of infections there to 120.

Another 10 cases have been added to the Avery Lodge Dormitory in Boon Lay, taking the total number of infections there to 131.

There are now 1,055 Covid-19 patients in hospital, up from 873 the day before.

Those in need of oxygen supplementation rose to 128 from 118 the day before. There are 18 patients in critical condition in intensive care units, down from 21 the day before.

Of the patients who have fallen very ill, 122 are seniors above the age of 60. - THE STRAITS TIMES

