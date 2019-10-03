930,000 HDB Households to get GST Voucher rebate this month

About 930,000 Singaporean households living in Housing Board flats will receive the next instalment of the GST Voucher - Utilities-Save (U-Save) rebate this month.

Eligible households will each receive a U-Save rebate of up to $100, depending on their HDB type, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a statement yesterday.

Those living in one- and two-room flats will receive a $100 rebate, while those in three-room flats will receive $90.

Families living in four-room flats will get $80, while those in five-room and executive or multi-generation flats will get $70 and $60 respectively.

However, households whose members own more than one property are not eligible for the U-Save.

Eligible households can expect to receive a total annual rebate of between $240 and $400.

According to the MOF, U-Save has enabled households in one- and two-room HDB flats to receive support equivalent to three to four months of their utility bills, on average, in a year.

Those living in three- and four-room HDB flats will be given support equivalent to one to two months of their utility bills.

Eligible households will continue to receive the rebates to offset their utility bills regardless of their electricity provider, the ministry added.

The rebate, which is part of the permanent GST Voucher scheme, is distributed every three months.

It is one of three components under the permanent GST Voucher scheme to lower overall household expenses.