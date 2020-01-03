930,000 Singaporean households to receive GST voucher for utilities

About 930,000 Singaporean households living in Housing Board flats will receive a GST (goods and services tax) Voucher this month.

The voucher will help offset part of their utilities bill and lower household expenses.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a statement yesterday that these households will enjoy a Utilities-Save (U-Save) rebate of up to $100, depending on their type of HDB flat.

Those living in one- and two-room HDB flats will get $100, while those in three-room flats will get $90.

Households in four-room flats will receive $80 and those in five-room flats will get $70.

Families that live in executive or multi-generation flats will get $60.

Households whose members own more than one property are not eligible for the GST Voucher.

From last April to March this year, eligible Singaporean households are expected to benefit from U-Save rebates amounting to $300 million.

MOF added that under the Open Electricity Market (OEM), Singaporeans will continue to receive U-Save rebates regardless of their electricity provider.

The ministry said: "Annually, households in one- and two-room HDB flats receive U-Save rebates equivalent to about three to four months of their utilities bills on average.

"Those living in three- and four- room HDB flats receive support which is equivalent to about one to two months of their utilities bills."

The vouchers will help meet the increased cost of electricity in the first quarter of this year.

For the period of January to March, electricity tariffs will reach a five-year high, with an increase of 0.81 cents per kilowatt hour (kwh) compared with the previous quarter.

Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance and Education said: "The Government will continue to explore ways to help Singaporeans with their cost of living, especially in this period of economic uncertainty."