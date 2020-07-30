95 more foreign worker dormitories cleared of Covid-19: MOM

Ninety-five more foreign worker dormitories have been cleared of Covid-19 as of yesterday, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

This brings the total cleared to 975 dormitories and 64 blocks for recovered workers in 17 purpose-built dormitories.

In addition, about 262,000 workers in dormitories either have recovered or were tested to be free of the virus since Monday.

This represents more than 80 per cent of the 323,000 dorm residents.

These 95 newly cleared dormitories comprise one purpose-built dormitory, 78 factory-converted dormitories and 16 construction temporary quarters.

Another 12 blocks for recovered workers in six purpose-built dormitories were cleared, said the MOM.

These include a block in Kian Teck Hostel. With its clearance, the entire Kian Teck Hostel has been cleared of Covid-19.

This makes it the 17th cleared purpose-built dorm out of the 43 in Singapore.

The Straits Times understands that Kian Teck Hostel has also met MOM's conditions for its residents to resume work.

These conditions entail arranging staggered pick-up and drop-off timings between employers and dormitory operators and the confirmation of workers' residential addresses on the MOM database.

CAN RESUME WORK

MOM added that many of the 262,000 workers who either have recovered or were tested to be free of the virus are staying in cleared dorms, and can resume work as soon as these conditions are met.

The multi-ministry task force combating the Covid-19 outbreak said last Friday that all migrant worker dormitories will be cleared of the virus by Aug 7.

The only exceptions will be 17 standalone blocks in eight purpose-built dormitories that will serve as quarantine facilities for 28,000 workers still under isolation.