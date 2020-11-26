98.4 per cent of P6 pupils make it to secondary school

For the fifth straight year, 98.4 per cent of pupils who sat the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE)made it to secondary school.

This is the last batch to be graded based on the T-scoresystem, which will be scrapped from next year.

Out of the 39,995 candidates, 39,361 were assessed suitable to progress to secondary school, with 66.3 per cent eligible for the Express course, 21.2 per cent for Normal (Academic) and 11 per cent for Normal (Technical), the Ministry of Education (MOE) said yesterday.

The 634 pupils who did not qualify for any of the three streams can choose to retake the PSLE next year, or apply to Assumption Pathway School or NorthLight School for a more experiential and hands-on learning approach, said MOE.

Pupils can submit their secondary school options online through MOE's Secondary 1 posting website until next Tuesday. The results will be released on Dec 22 and can be accessed via SMS, MOE's posting website or at the pupil's primary school.

In light of the Covid-19 situation, pupils do not need to report to their posted secondary schools this year after receiving their posting results.

The ministry said: "Instead, they should refer to their posted schools' websites from Dec 22 for more information such as instructions on online purchase of books and uniforms, book list, and the reporting details." - ADELINE TAN

