About 100 people evacuated after fire breaks out in Yishun flat

The fire broke out in a fourth-storey unit.

Two men were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a flat in Yishun yesterday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire in the fourth-storey unit in Block 663 Yishun Avenue 4 around 7am.

About 100 residents in units up to the top of the 12-storey block were evacuated.

A 16-minute video posted by Facebook user Dahlia SenSasi shows dense smoke billowing from the unit into the corridor and to the flats above.

SCDF said two fire engines, a Red Rhino, two fire bikes, an ambulance and three support vehicles were dispatched to the scene.

The fire involved contents in the flat's living room, kitchen and two bedrooms, SCDF added.

Firefighters put out the flames using two water jets.

Two men in their 20s, who live in the unit, evacuated before SCDF's arrival.

They were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Radiographer Sim Yan Yi, who lives on the 10th storey, was among those who were woken from their sleep and had to be evacuated from their home.

The 25-year-old told The Straits Times that she heard an explosion at about 7am, but initially thought it was an accident in the carpark.

"I didn't think too much about it until I noticed an acrid, burning smell about five minutes later," she said.

"The corridor to my unit was filled with white smoke and it got a little difficult to breathe. My eyes were also stinging."

She added that a neighbour who lives on the same floor as her went around knocking on doors to inform residents about the fire.

Investigations are on into the cause of the fire.