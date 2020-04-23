About 150 people caught flouting safe distancing measures

About 150 people were caught flouting safe distancing measures, while more than 50 did not wear a mask outside their homes yesterday.

Giving this update in a Facebook post last night, Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli encouraged Singaporeans to stay at home.

Referring to those who were caught breaching the rules, he wrote: "I hope these people realise that their actions are putting their families and their community at risk."

He also noted that officers at the markets found thinner crowds yesterday and people understood the objectives of the additional control measures.

"How long more the circuit breaker lasts will depend on each of us. If we stay at home as much as possible, we can help bring local transmission numbers down. Then, the multi-ministry task force can ease some of the measures earlier rather than later," he said.

On Tuesday, the Government announced several enhanced measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including a month-long extension of the circuit breaker period to June 1.

Additional measures were also put in place at four popular wet markets: Geylang Serai Market, Chong Pang Market at Block 104/105 Yishun Ring Road, and the markets at Block 20/21 Marsiling Lane and Block 505 Jurong West Street 52.

From yesterday, those who want to buy groceries at these markets will be able to do so only on alternate days, depending on the last digit of their identity card or Foreign Identification Card number (FIN).

Those with an odd number as the last digit of the NRIC or FIN can visit the four markets only on dates that are odd numbers, such as today.

Those with an NRIC or FIN ending in an even number can visit the four markets only on dates that are even numbers, such as tomorrow.