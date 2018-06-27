About 1,500 needy students get transport vouchers

The students getting a close-up look at the stages of metamorphosis of a butterfly at the Science Centre.

About 1,500 needy students living in the South West District received gift vouchers yesterday to help with their school transport costs, and 120 of the recipients also enjoyed a day out at the Science Centre.

More than $55,000 worth of vouchers were given out to students under the South West Community Development Council-ExxonMobil Transport Bursary.

Each beneficiary will receive up to $120 in transport e-vouchers.

The event was to commemorate more than 15 years of partnership between South West Community Development Council (CDC) and ExxonMobil Asia Pacific. ExxonMobil is the CDC's longest-serving corporate partner to date.

About $1 million in bursaries have been disbursed to close to 8,000 vulnerable students, and 1,200 rental households have received about $200,000 worth of grocery packs over the years.

Mayor Low Yen Ling said ExxonMobil's transport bursaries and annual grocery pack distribution "have gone a long way in uplifting vulnerable families and young students".

Mr Robert Johnston, ExxonMobil Singapore's chemical plant manufacturing director, said: "We see education as a foundation for the future, providing the building blocks for a successful career." - JASIA SHAMDASANI