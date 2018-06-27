Singapore

About 1,500 needy students get transport vouchers

About 1,500 needy students get transport vouchers
The students getting a close-up look at the stages of metamorphosis of a butterfly at the Science Centre. TNP PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
Jun 27, 2018 06:00 am

About 1,500 needy students living in the South West District received gift vouchers yesterday to help with their school transport costs, and 120 of the recipients also enjoyed a day out at the Science Centre.

More than $55,000 worth of vouchers were given out to students under the South West Community Development Council-ExxonMobil Transport Bursary.

Each beneficiary will receive up to $120 in transport e-vouchers.

The event was to commemorate more than 15 years of partnership between South West Community Development Council (CDC) and ExxonMobil Asia Pacific. ExxonMobil is the CDC's longest-serving corporate partner to date.

About $1 million in bursaries have been disbursed to close to 8,000 vulnerable students, and 1,200 rental households have received about $200,000 worth of grocery packs over the years.

Mayor Low Yen Ling said ExxonMobil's transport bursaries and annual grocery pack distribution "have gone a long way in uplifting vulnerable families and young students".

Giving pupils sporting chance to find passion with JSA
Singapore

JSA gives youngsters a chance in sport

Mr Robert Johnston, ExxonMobil Singapore's chemical plant manufacturing director, said: "We see education as a foundation for the future, providing the building blocks for a successful career." - JASIA SHAMDASANI

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Education