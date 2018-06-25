About $16.3 million spent on the Kim-Trump summit

Security was the biggest component of the $16.3 million spent on the Trump-Kim summit.

About $16.3 million was spent on the summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12, less than an earlier estimate of $20 million.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement yesterday that the biggest component of the amount was spent on security.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had previously estimated that the summit would cost about $20 million to host, said an MFA spokesman.

PM Lee had told reporters during a visit to the international media centre on June 10 that the summit was Singapore's contribution to an international endeavour that was "in our profound interest".

"It is a cost we are willing to pay," he said, adding that security costs would likely account for about half that figure.

He said that the security requirements were much higher than for previous meetings because of the profile of the summit and the nature of what was being discussed.

Media spending was about $4 million, said a Ministry of Communications and Information spokesman.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a joint document between the two leaders, outlining their commitment to the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.