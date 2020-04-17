About 50 caught in public without masks on first day of new rule

An enforcement officer from the National Environment Agency speaking to a resident at the Toa Payoh West Market and Food Centre.

Around 50 people were caught not wearing a mask in public yesterday, the first day the new regulation to help stem the transmission of the coronavirus was enforced.

Another 150 people will be fined for breaching safe distancing measures, said Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the minister warned that the 28-day circuit breaker may not be enough if Singaporeans continue to flout measures put in place to stem the spread of Covid-19.

He noted that a "small number of people" are becoming complacent despite cases of Covid-19 infection continuing to rise here.

"We are still finding people eating at hawker centres despite dine-in being disallowed, crowds returning to some popular markets, and others loitering and hanging out in groups at parks and public spaces," he wrote.

Mr Masagos added that the majority have been abiding by new regulations requiring the use of masks when stepping outdoors.

Yesterday was the 10th day of the stringent circuit breaker measures aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus infections here. Mr Masagos said while it has not been easy for people to adjust to spending most of their time at home and observing the safe distancing measures, doing so is critical to containing the virus.

He said: "Every lapse weakens our collective defence against the virus... When things look like they're getting better is when we must not let our guard down. Our resolve to complete the circuit breaker with seriousness, to the end, is critical."

AMBASSADORS

The minister also praised the various safe distancing ambassadors and public officers who have been fighting the virus on the front line.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also thanked the ambassadors in a Facebook post yesterday. He wrote: "(They) have also been hard at work in the community. Many of us are practising new habits and keeping a safe distance. But quite a few have still not got used to this.

"Many ambassadors are volunteers who care, and want to do something. We are grateful for their efforts and service."

Since the start of the circuit breaker on April 7, some 3,000 enforcement officers, SG Clean and safe distancing ambassadors have been deployed daily to public spaces to help ensure the elevated safe distancing measures are observed.

They come from about 50 public agencies and include non-public servants from the hospitality and aviation sectors, as well as volunteers recruited by the People's Association and other agencies.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES