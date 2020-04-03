About 940,000 households to receive double the usual GST vouchers

The Ministry of Finance said the scheme will help households offset part of their utilities bills and lower their overall household expenses.

About 940,000 Singaporean households living in Housing Board flats will receive double of their regular Goods and Services Tax (GST) voucher, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a statement yesterday.

This will be disbursed through an enhanced one-off GST voucher - Utilities-Save (U-Save) - and is part of the Care and Support Package announced during Budget 2020.

Eligible households with five or more members will receive an additional GST voucher rebate.

They will thus receive up to 21/2 times of their regular GST voucher this financial year.

In total, this amounts to $630 million in benefits to eligible households in FY 2020.

MOF said the scheme will help households offset part of their utilities bills and lower their overall household expenses.

Normally, households in one- and two-room flats receive annual rebates equivalent to three to four months of their utilities bill on average.

With the one-off doubling, these households will receive U-Save rebates equivalent to at least six to eight months of their utilities bills on average.

THREE-ROOM FLATS

Meanwhile, households in three- and four- room Housing Board flats usually receive support equivalent to one to two months of their utilities bills, but they will now receive support equivalent to at least two to four months of their utilities bills.

For this month, households in one- and two-room flats will receive $300, those in three-room flats will receive $270, while those in four-room flats and five-room flats will receive $240 and $210 respectively.

Those who live in executive or multi-generation flats will receive $180.

Households whose members own more than one property will not be eligible for the GST voucher U-Save.