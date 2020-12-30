About 95,000 received financial help through Covid-19 Support Grant

Around 95,000 Singaporeans and permanent residents have received financial help through the Covid-19 Support Grant (CSG), including 22,000 people who successfully applied for a second tranche.

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli provided the update in a Facebook post yesterday.

The minister did not state the total amount disbursed but it was reported in October that about $148 million was distributed through the CSG to more than 83,000 people.

In his post, Mr Masagos said that those who are eligible and in need of help could still apply for the CSG till 6pm tomorrow.

Applications can be made through go.gov.sg/CSG with SingPass and supporting documents.

The minister noted the ongoing economic impact of the pandemic on some Singaporeans as the country enters phase three of its reopening.

Mr Masagos said the new Covid-19 Recovery Grant (CRG) will provide some cushion from other financial support schemes drawing to a close by the end of this year, such as the Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme and CSG.

The CRG supports lower- to middle-income Singaporeans and permanent residents who have lost their jobs, been placed on involuntary no-pay leave, or suffered significant income loss, and have less financial means and family support.

Said Mr Masagos: "The Covid-19 Support Grant and CRG are part of a suite of government measures to help Singaporeans sail through this storm, and I am heartened that many individuals, groups and organisations have also stepped up to help their fellow citizens through a variety of assistance schemes.

"Let us all remain united and help one another, as we emerge from this crisis together as one nation."

Readers can find further information on the eligibility criteria and apply for the grant at go.gov.sg/CRG

Applications open on Jan 18.