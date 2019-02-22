Abuse victims to get protection more quickly and easily

Those in abusive relationships will find it easier to get help when changes are made to the Protection from Harassment Act over the next few months, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said yesterday.

Mr Shanmugam said the changes will ensure that all victims, whether married or unmarried, can seek help more quickly and easily.

To simplify the process, a new court will be set up - the Protection from Harassment Court - to reduce the victim's need to shuttle between courts.

The forms and processes will also be simplified, and the burden of proof reduced.

Crucially, relief will also be granted more quickly, he said.

"There are cases when one additional night in the home is paved with a lot of risk," Mr Shanmugam said, at an event commemorating Pave's 20th anniversary and the 10th anniversary of Dating Violence Awareness Week.

With the changes, victims at risk of violence will be able to get expedited protection orders (EPO) within 24 hours.

The court will also aim to hear all other EPO applications within 48 to 72 hours.

Currently, there is no stipulated timeframe before an EPO is granted by the courts.

When the changes kick in, EPOs will automatically cover a victim until the court decides on the application for a protection order (PO).

Today, EPOs will lapse once the hearing for the PO starts or in 28 days, whichever is the earlier, even if the court has not decided on the PO.

Mr Shanmugam said such protection could also be extended to family members of a victim - such as parents or children - who often find themselves at risk from the abuser.

Laws will also be toughened against those who breach the Orders.

Addressing changes to be made to the Penal Code, Mr Shanmugam added that the recognition of the category of intimate partners is a significant change and will allow victims extra recourse.

The Bill in Parliament proposing revisions to the Penal Code will enhance maximum penalties, and apply to both marital abuse and other forms of Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) such as abuse between dating couples.

Mr Shanmugam said that IPV is a real problem, with victims often struggling to seek assistance.

While thrilled with the changes, Dr Sudha Nair, executive director, Pave, said the public also needs to be able to spot the signs and help.

She said: "It is a community effort. The mentality that it is 'not my problem' needs to change.

"We are not saying intervene, but make the call and let a trained professional handle it."