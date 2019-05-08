Singapore

Accidents involving e-scooters at ground level areas

Goh Ruoxue
May 08, 2019 06:00 am

April 12, 2019

A woman, 65, was knocked down by a male e-scooter rider, 33, at the void deck of Block 186 Bukit Batok West Avenue 6, at around 7.15pm. Police investigations are still ongoing.

April 17, 2018

A 65-year-old woman was knocked down by an e-scooter rider at the lift lobby of Block 538 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, at around 5.30pm.

She was left with bruises on her knee, elbow, ribs, chest and shoulder.

July 5, 2017

A boy, 9, was knocked down by an e-scooter rider, 32, near a lift at the void deck of Block 607, Clementi West Street 1, at around 6.50pm. The accident left the boy with abrasions to his right elbow and wrist, and left knee.

The rider was given the maximum fine of $2,500 on March 9 last year.

