Accused rapist told man's girlfriend 'not okay' with threesome, used pantyhose to disguise identity

A jobless man, who was invited by a man he met online to take part in a threesome with the latter's girlfriend without her knowledge and consent, was concerned about whether his hairy legs could give the game away, the High Court heard yesterday.

This emerged on the first day of the trial of Srihari Mahendran, 23, on 10 charges of various sexual offences - including four for rape - against the woman in 2016.

Testifying as a prosecution witness, the woman's former boyfriend said: "His legs were hairier than mine, he was asking if it might give (the game) away."

The ex-boyfriend's solution was for Srihari to wear pantyhose.

The 28-year-old former auxiliary police officer is serving a jail term of 19 years and 11 months.

He cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the identity of the woman, now 28.

He pleaded guilty last year to abetting Srihari to rape and sexually assault the victim.

The woman, who allowed herself to be blindfolded and bound during sex with her then-boyfriend, said she believed that she was having sex with him at all times.

On the night of April 29, 2016, the man let Srihari into a hotel room while she was bound and blindfolded. He had sex with her before Srihari took over.

FANTASY

Later that year on Aug 7, he again had Srihari join them.

She eventually realised someone else was in the room and removed her blindfold and untied herself as Srihari made his escape.

Both men were arrested at the hotel. Srihari's DNA was later found in swabs taken from her body.

Yesterday, the ex-boyfriend told the court how he hatched a plan with Srihari to fulfil his fantasy of watching another man have sex with his girlfriend.

In 2015, he began chatting online with Srihari, then 20, on sexual matters.

He said he told Srihari his girlfriend was "not okay" with a threesome and that she cannot know that another man was having sex with her.

The two men discussed precautions to take to ensure she could not tell that another person was having sex with her.

This included using pantyhose, maintaining silence and for Srihari to refrain from smoking.

When Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Yiwen asked if he knew that his plan was an offence, the man replied: "At the time, it wasn't at the top of my head."

He described how he let Srihari into the room after tying the woman's hands, blindfolding her, putting pantyhose on her, and turning on the TV to mask any sounds. He recorded video of Srihari having sex with the woman.

The prosecution will be admitting the recordings as well as text messages between the two men to prove that Srihari was cognisant of the plan for him to have sex with the victim without her knowledge.