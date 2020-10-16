Acquitted maid decides to proceed with complaint against prosecutors

Ms Parti Liyani is eager to return to Indonesia, her lawyer said.

Ms Parti Liyani will go ahead with her application for a disciplinary tribunal to look into the conduct of the prosecutors who handled her trial.

The former domestic worker, 46, had been given two weeks to make a final decision on her case against Deputy Public Prosecutors Tan Wee Hao and Tan Yanying after her lawyer said she was torn about it.

Yesterday, a Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (Home)spokesman said Ms Parti has resolved to proceed with the case.

The Indonesian, who has been staying at a shelter run by Home, was acquitted by the High Court last month of stealing from former Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong and his family.

She had appealed after she was convicted in a trial at a district court in March last year and sentenced to 26 months' jail.

She filed the application against the prosecutors who handled the trial in June this year.

It was heard in chambers on Oct 1 by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon.

At the hearing, Ms Parti's lawyer Anil Balchandani said his client was overwhelmed by the events following her acquittal.

While she believed the DPPs should answer the allegations raised in her affidavit, she also wanted to return to Indonesia quickly as she had not been home for four years.

The Chief Justice granted the adjournment, noting she would likely have to appoint another lawyer if Mr Balchandani were to be a witness in the disciplinary proceedings.

Home did not say whether Ms Parti has done so.

The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) had earlier said the DPPs would not object to an inquiry.

In acquitting Ms Parti, High Court judge Chan Seng Onn had found issues with how the case was handled. Reviews by the police and the AGC are expected to be completed this month.

A Supreme Court spokesman said Ms Parti's lawyer wrote to the court on Wednesday to inform it of her wishes.

The court will issue its decision on the matter in due course, she said. - KOK YUFENG