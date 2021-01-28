Acquitted maid Parti Liyani goes home 4 years after her ordeal

The case of Parti Liyani (third from left) attracted public interest and led to a nine-hour parliamentary debate over the criminal justice system.

Former domestic worker Parti Liyani has flown home to Indonesia after about four years here on a Special Pass while she fought a theft conviction that eventually got overturned.

The 46-year-old flew back home yesterday morning, according to a Facebook post by Ms Stephanie Chok, an independent researcher who was previously a manager at the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (Home).

In her post just before noon, Ms Chok posted the update along with a photo of Ms Parti at the airport. Ms Chok was also in the photo, with several others believed to have supported Ms Parti while her case was before the courts here.

"I am so happy and so relieved that Parti is finally heading home, and will be reunited with her mother and other loved ones," posted Ms Chok.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Ms Chok said Ms Parti has no intention of returning to Singapore to find work. However, she will come to Singapore if she is required to attend "further proceedings".

The case of Ms Parti, a former domestic worker who was acquitted of stealing from her employer, attracted public interest and led to a nine-hour parliamentary debate over the criminal justice system.

The two deputy public prosecutors involved in prosecuting her theft case are now facing a disciplinary inquiry. Ms Parti has engaged lawyers Peter Low and Choo Zheng Xi to represent her at the inquiry.

The Indonesian first came to Singapore to work in 1997, and was employed by the family of former Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong in 2007.

The Liew family terminated her employment on Oct 28, 2016, and later made a police report alleging she stole more than $34,000 worth of items from their household.