Acres frees wild boars found trapped in cage

A family of five wild boars, including three piglets, were found trapped and in distress in a metal cage off Sime Road, just outside the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, on Sunday.

Nee Soon MP Louis Ng, the founder and chief executive of the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres), said on Facebook on Sunday that a member of the public had alerted Acres to the case.

The Acres team has rescued the animals and released them back into the wild, he said, adding that the trap has also been removed.

He said investigations on who laid the trap are ongoing.

Acres deputy chief executive Anbarasi Boopal told The Straits Times yesterday the trap appears to be targeted at wild boars, as it was "quite big" at about 1.2m by 1.8m. The cage also had bait, such as corn.

Acres received a call on its wildlife rescue hotline at about 3.30pm and a team arrived at the location at 4pm.

Officers from the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) arrived 15 minutes later, said Ms Anbarasi, 35.

She said this was the first time Acres had come across a trap at the site, and the wild boars appeared to be in great distress.

"I saw a piglet climbing on top of the mother pig, and the two adults were repeatedly pushing against the cage, trying to get out. They were clearly stressed out," she said.

SIDE OF ROAD

The cage was found by the side of a road that had vehicular traffic, which could have further agitated the animals.

Ms Anbarasi said Acres safely released the wild boars by covering the cage with a cloth, before going on top of it to lift the trap door. The team took about 15 minutes, after ensuring the animals were not injured and there were no vehicles around.

The animals had been trapped together and none of them had been crushed when the trap door shut, Ms Anbarasi said.

The AVA said it received feedback from the public about the case and responded to the incident with Acres.

Those convicted of killing, taking or keeping any wild animal without an AVA licence can be fined up to $1,000 per wild animal and will have to forfeit the animal. Anyone with information can report it to AVA on 6805-2992 or through AVA's online feedback form.