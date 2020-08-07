ActiveSG gym in Bukit Batok among places visited by Covid patients

An ActiveSG gym in Bukit Batok, a Sheng Siong store in Teban Gardens Road and FairPrice Hub's Decathlon outlet were added by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday to its list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

The ministry provides the list of locations and times that infectious patients visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit. The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

The ministry has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, if needed.

There were 301 new coronavirus cases confirmed by MOH yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 54,555.

They included four community cases comprising two Singaporeans, a permanent resident and a work permit holder.

Of the four community cases, two were picked up as a result of the ministry's proactive surveillance and screening. Two of these cases are asymptomatic and were detected through MOH's proactive testing.

One of the community cases is linked to a previous case, while the remaining three are currently unlinked. Epidemiological investigations for the unlinked cases are in progress.

There were also four new imported cases comprising a Singaporean, two work pass holders and a dependant's pass holder.

They had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore from Kazakhstan and India on July 25 and tested while serving their notices.

The four imported patients, aged between 19 and 49, were confirmed positive on Wednesday and yesterday.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the 293 remaining cases.

MOH also said that the inter-agency taskforce set up to support foreign workers and dormitory operators has been systematically and progressively clearing dormitories through aggressive testing of migrant workers residing in dorms.

Fourteen more of these dorms - which include the ones at 5 Kaki Bukit Industrial Terrace, 10 Kranji Link and 119 Tuas View Walk 1 - have been cleared.

These dorms now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for Covid-19 infection. As a result, the coronavirus clusters linked to them have now been closed.