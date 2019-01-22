Activities galore for visitors before museums' big revamp

The Singapore Philatelic Museum (above) and the Peranakan Museum will be reopened in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

The Singapore Philatelic Museum and the Peranakan Museum (above) will be reopened in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

This might be the best time to find out more about stamps and Peranakan culture.

The Singapore Philatelic Museum and the Peranakan Museum will be closed for a major redevelopment slated to begin later this year, the National Heritage Board (NHB) said yesterday.

Before the closures, both museums have organised several programmes and activities for visitors.

An NHB statement said the redevelopment will refresh museum infrastructure, content and offerings to enhance visitors' experience.

The Singapore Philatelic Museum will be closed from March 18 and is due to reopen at the end of 2020, while the Peranakan Museum will be closed from April 1 and is slated to be open again in mid-2021.

The NHB said redevelopment works at the Singapore Philatelic Museum will include essential infrastructural upgrades and a revamp of the pavement and changing galleries.

Housed at 23B Coleman Street, the museum was officially opened on Aug 19, 1995.

It used stamps as a way to introduce Singapore's heritage, culture and its connections to the world.

In the lead-up to its closure, the museum will be holding three open houses free to the public, the NHB said.

There will be Chinese New Year programmes on Feb 6 while visitors can catch The Little Prince exhibition and accompanying programmes for the last time on March 10 and 17.

The NHB said the museum will continue its travelling exhibitions and education programmes at pre-schools, as well as at primary and secondary schools.

Redevelopment of the Peranakan Museum at 39 Armenian Street will include a complete revamp of all permanent galleries with new displays and content.

Ahead of its closure, the museum will be holding an Armenian Street Party on March 15 and 16, as part of the NHB's annual Singapore Heritage Festival.