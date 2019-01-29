Actor Aloysius Pang given sea burial

Mr Aloysius Pang's ashes were scattered in the waters off Pulau Ubin.

Actor Aloysius Pang was given a sea burial yesterday after his oldest brother Jefferson, 33, collected the ashes from Mandai Crematorium.

In an Instagram post written in Chinese by Mr Pang's talent manager Dasmond Koh, 46, it was revealed that the ashes were scattered in the waters off Pulau Ubin at around noon.

The post was accompanied by a photo of a boat at sea and the location tagged to Pulau Ubin.

"Aloysius' parents would like me to inform everyone that he is now liberated," wrote Mr Koh.

"We sailed across the calm waters on this cloudy afternoon. At a spot near Pulau Ubin, we saw you descend slowly into the sea. This is the final farewell.

"You wouldn't want to trouble anyone. It's so you - the easy-going boy, as always. Thank you for trusting me and for working so hard in the last few years. As you begin your free-spirited adventure, remember to wait for me."

An English translation was subsequently posted on the Instagram account of Mr Koh's media company, NoonTalk Media.

Corporal First Class (NS) Pang, 28, died on Wednesday night last week in New Zealand, after suffering chest and abdominal injuries.

Thousands of people - including fans, celebrities and politicians - turned up at his wake over the weekend to pay respects.

On Sunday, he was accorded the honours of a military funeral and was cremated at Mandai Crematorium.