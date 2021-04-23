Actor Shane Pow charged with drink driving for second time

Shane Pow was stopped on Sept 17 last year while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Local actor Shane Pow appeared in a district court yesterday after he was allegedly caught drink driving on Sept 17 last year.

Pow, 30, who faces one charge of drink driving, was stopped around 11.20pm that day while allegedly driving a van in Java Road towards Nicoll Highway with 49 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This exceeds the legal limit of 35mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Court documents show Pow was previously convicted of drink driving in July 2014. If he is found guilty again, he can be jailed for up to two years and fined between $5,000 and $20,000. He could also be banned from driving for at least five years.

Pow, who is represented by lawyer S.S. Dhillon, will return to court on June 3.

Pow was one of 13 people who attended Mediacorp artiste Jeffrey Xu's birthday party last October.

Covid-19 regulations limiting gatherings to five people or fewer at the time were breached at the Daisy Road party, which was also attended by actor Terence Cao.

Cao and a male guest identified as Lance Lim Chee Keong were charged under the Covid- 19 (Temporary Measures) Act last month.

Eleven of those at the gathering were fined $300 each in lieu of being prosecuted due to their lower level of culpability.