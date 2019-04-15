Actor Shane Pow hurt in MBS nightclub attack

Local actor Shane Pow was taken to hospital after he was assaulted at Singapore's newest and largest nightclub on Friday last week.

The New Paper understands that the 28-year-old suffered a cut to his head from the attack.

Pow, who is managed by broadcaster Mediacorp's The Celebrity Agency, was attending the opening of Marquee Singapore at Marina Bay Sands on April 12.

He was with his girlfriend, radio presenter Kimberly Wang, and friends when the incident happened.

In a statement to TNP, Mediacorp said Pow had bumped into a fellow patron and accidentally spilt a drink on the man's shoes.

"Despite Shane's apologies, he was assaulted and had to be treated for his injuries," Mediacorp said. "Police are investigating the incident."

A police spokesman said they were alerted to the case of rash act causing hurt at about 2am on Saturday.

Pow, who was taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital, was discharged yesterday.

Criminal lawyer Ravinderpal Singh of Kalco Law said action to be taken by the authorities against the alleged assailant would depend on the rashness of the act and the degree of hurt caused.

He said: "It could go either way. It is possible that the man is later arrested, or the police could advise the victim to file a magistrate's complaint."

A person can file a magistrate's complaint to pursue criminal proceedings against someone else for less serious offences that the authorities may not prosecute. It generally applies to criminal offences that carry a maximum jail term of three years.

Pow is one of Mediacorp's "Eight Dukes of Caldecott Hill", a term referring to the eight most promising actors from the earlier part of this decade.

He was discovered at the Singapore Manhunt finals in 2011 and later pursued an acting career.

STAR AWARDS

Despite being nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Mind Matters at this year's Star Awards, he did not turn up at the show last night.

Veteran actor Chen Shucheng took home the award for his role in A Million Dollar Dream.

Pow also stars in the police drama C.L.I.F 5, which is currently being filmed. Mediacorp said production will not be affected by the incident.

Owned by American nightlife company Tao Group, Marquee Singapore is the fourth edition of the Marquee brand after New York and Las Vegas in the US and Sydney, Australia.

It is the biggest club here at more than 24,000 sq ft, more than twice the size of Zouk.

The club features giant slides and a 30m-high ferris wheel, promising multiple locations for patrons to take photos.

Dutch DJ Tiesto played during the club opening on Friday, while Dutch DJ Afrojack and American rapper A$AP Rocky performed on Saturday.

When contacted yesterday, the club declined to comment, citing ongoing investigations.

Anyone convicted of a rash act causing hurt can be jailed for up to a year, or fined up to $5,000, or both.

Police investigations are ongoing.