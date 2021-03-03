Actor Terence Cao and guest charged over rule breaches at party

Actor Terence Cao and Lance Lim Chee Keong (above) were part of a group of 13 who attended Mediacorp artiste Jeffrey Xu's birthday party at Cao's residence last year.

Veteran actor Terence Cao Guohui and a man identified as Lance Lim Chee Keong appeared in a district court yesterday after they allegedly breached safe distancing rules at Mediacorp artiste Jeffrey Xu's birthday party last year.

Cao and Lim are accused of breaching phase two regulations that restricted social gatherings to no more than five people. Each of them faces a charge under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

According to court documents, Cao, 53, lives in a condominium apartment in Daisy Road off Braddell Road, where the party was held.

He allegedly allowed 12 guests, including Lim, Mr Xu and fellow actor Shane Pow, into the unit between 9pm on Oct 2 last year and 1am the following day.

Lim, 50, is accused of leaving his home to meet the other partygoers "without reasonable excuse".

Eleven of those who gathered have already been fined $300 in lieu of being prosecuted due to their lower "level of culpability".

An advisory was issued to the condo's management corporation to remind it to keep to the rules.

Mr Xu's 32nd birthday party celebrations received flak on social media after pictures of the unmasked group went viral. The celebrities have since apologised via Mediacorp, saying they "deeply regret" their actions.

Deejay Sonia Chew, later identified as being at the party, was dropped from hosting Mediacorp's annual countdown show due to the incident.

She later said she was invited to have drinks with what she understood to be a small group of people and was not aware it was a birthday celebration.

Defence lawyers Josephus Tan and Cory Wong from Invictus Law Corporation represent Lim, while lawyer S.S. Dhillon from Dhillon & Panoo law firm represents Cao.

The cases involving Cao and Lim have been adjourned to April 27.

First-time offenders who breach laws under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000. Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.