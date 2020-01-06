Admiralty residents get free health check, movie screening

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health Amrin Amin (centre) was the guest of honour at the event.

More than 500 Admiralty residents went for a free double screening yesterday - first to check their blood pressure and other health indicators, then to watch a P. Ramlee movie.

The event at Kampung Admiralty was part of the Health Promotion Board's efforts to encourage health screening and follow-up within the Malay community.

The residents, mostly senior citizens, also had the opportunity to interact with veteran singer Rahimah Rahim, 64, who shared tips on staying healthy.

This comes against a backdrop of data that had flagged concerns about the health of Malays.

The National Health Survey 2010 showed the prevalence of chronic diseases such as hypertension among Malay residents aged between 30 and 69 was at 28 per cent, higher than the 23.5 per cent national average.

And one in six Malay residents aged between 18 and 69 had diabetes, compared with the national average of almost one in nine.

Yesterday's event was open to all but sought to attract more members of the Malay community. Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health Amrin Amin, who was guest of honour at the event, said more Malays are now going for health screenings and are more aware of healthcare assistance packages available.

"Results take some time to show, but we are making important baby steps..." he added.

He noted that outreach events have been done for other communities as well.

Admiralty residents also underwent other tests, such as cardiovascular screening, based on their age groups.

Many welcomed the additional activities, such as the screening of the 1961 P. Ramlee comedy Ali Baba Bujang Lapok, but said the free health check-up was the main appeal.

Senior intellectual property administrator Normila Abdul Hamid, 46, said: "I thought why not do it here rather than trying to find the time to make it for an appointment at a clinic."