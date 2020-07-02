Adult learners use EAE to further their studies

Ms Teo Mei Mei realised her interest in social work while working, and through the Early Admissions Exercise (EAE) for Working Adults, managed to secure a place in Ngee Ann Polytechnic's Diploma in Community Development.

Going back to school as a working adult may seem daunting, but for Teo Mei Mei, 24, it is the path towards a career change to fulfil her aspirations as a counsellor.

Through the Early Admissions Exercise (EAE) for Working Adults, Ms Teo earned a spot in Ngee Ann Polytechnic’s Diploma in Community Development.

The Institute of Technical Education (ITE) Nursing graduate discovered her interest in being a social worker while working as a therapy assistant at St. Luke’s Hospital, where she spent time speaking with and listening to patients.

Touched by the patients’ stories and their appreciation for her interactions, she decided social work was the path for her to take.

The EAE scheme allows for working adults to apply to full-time polytechnic diplomas by showcasing their aptitude for the course, through work experience they have gained.

EAE admissions are conducted through aptitude tests, portfolio submissions, and interviews, and was first opened for working adults last year.

Although Ms Teo said that being older than the usual polytechnic freshmen made her question her ability to do well in school, especially when she faced difficulties keeping up during Home-Based Learning, she said she welcomes the challenge as part of life-long learning.

“Although I do feel nervous, because I’ll need to keep myself in school throughout this period, I know this is a chance to learn more and also upgrade myself for my future,” she said.

“I took this opportunity as a challenge to welcome new possibilities.”

Izian Izfian Bin Salman, 25, also took the opportunity to further his studies through EAE.

Mr Izian did not have the financial means to continue his studies after graduating from ITE, and instead went on to become a Training Specialist at the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

He is now studying Supply Chain Management at Republic Polytechnic, sponsored by the SAF’s Continuous Learning and Academic Sponsorship Scheme (CLASS).

“While some of us may not have had the opportunity to pursue our studies when we were younger, everyone deserves an opportunity to do so,” he said.

“Although it will take three years of your time and career, it will be well worth it, knowing the knowledge acquired will be useful. This is a great chance to build on our knowledge and skills so we can continue to be relevant.”

The last day to apply for EAE for Working Adults is July 5, and applicants can submit their applications at eae.polytechnic.edu.sg.