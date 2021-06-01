Adults aged 39 and below can register for vaccines from mid-June

Young adults aged 39 and below should be able to start getting Covid-19 jabs from the middle of this month, if vaccine supplies continue to arrive as planned.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday said Singapore citizens will be invited to register their interest and make appointments for their vaccinations two weeks before bookings are opened to others in this "very big" age group.

In an address broadcast live to the nation, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Singapore has received further confirmation of faster vaccine deliveries over the next two months, and can further boost its vaccination programme with the latest supply schedule.

"We can offer the vaccine to everyone, even sooner than we expected," he added.

PM Lee noted that nearly four in 10 residents have received at least one jab, and the target is to get two-thirds of residents vaccinated with at least the first dose by early next month.

At a subsequent press conference, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said more than four million doses of the vaccine have been administered, with over 2.2 million individuals receiving at least the first dose.

MOH said more than 1.7 million individuals have got their second dose and completed the full regimen. Still, PM Lee stressed there was a need to vaccinate more people, and faster, as part of Singapore's fight against the coronavirus.

The Government has moved to prioritise first-dose vaccinations, by scheduling second doses six to eight weeks later instead of three to four weeks. This change in strategy aims to have 400,000 more people given at least one dose by the end of next month, and means that virtually all eligible residents should get at least one dose by early August.

"We want to protect as many Singaporeans as possible, as soon as we can, especially with the new Covid-19 variants," PM Lee added.

"This approach will quickly provide the maximum number of people with good protection, instead of a good number of people with maximum protection."

With Singapore's 40 vaccination centres running smoothly, the constraint is due to vaccine supply.

"This is why we've been working very hard to confirm and speed up deliveries of vaccines from our suppliers," said PM Lee.

Meanwhile, in an update yesterday, MOH said pregnant women and cancer patients on active treatment are among the sub-groups of individuals that can also be vaccinated. Mr Ong said the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination has reviewed global and local data relating to these sub-groups and is satisfied that vaccination is safe and efficacious for many of them.

Pregnant women will be able to register and book a vaccination appointment from Friday if they are part of the population group eligible for vaccination.

But they should discuss the risks and benefits with their doctors to make an informed decision, MOH said.

Cancer patients on active treatment can be vaccinated, but they should do so in a hospital setting, after assessment by their treating specialists on their suitability, said MOH.