Aetos officer found dead with gunshot wound at Woodlands Checkpoint

The auxiliary police officer was found alone at a staff rest area at the checkpoint, and the police have said that no foul play is suspected.

A 48-year-old Aetos auxiliary police officer was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head at Woodlands Checkpoint yesterday morning.

He was found alone at a staff rest area and no foul play is suspected, police said in response to media queries yesterday.

Police confirmed that they received a call for assistance at about 6.40am and the officer was pronounced dead by paramedics at about 7.10am.

His service revolver was found lying beside him.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Aetos said in a statement that it is rendering all necessary assistance to facilitate the investigation.

The company said: "Aetos Management has extended our deepest condolences to the family of the late officer, and we are doing all we can to assist the family in their time of grief."

HELPLINES

Samaritans of Singapore 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline 6389-2222

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin) 1800-353-5800

Shan You Counselling Centre (Mandarin) 6741-0078