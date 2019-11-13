Aetos officer jailed for stealing cash meant for ATMs

An Aetos officer was jailed for nine months for stealing $23,000 meant for automated teller machine (ATM) top-ups.

Chai Chong Sien, 34, a Malaysian, was yesterday convicted of one charge of criminal breach of trust by servant.

He worked as an auxiliary police officer under Aetos.

He worked in a three-man team in charge of performing cash top-ups at DBS ATMs.

Chai was often the driver, who would help transport cash cassettes containing the money.

On multiple occasions from March to June, he would knock on the cassette shutter, causing it to open and take some cash.

He managed to siphon off $23,000 and was exposed when DBS found there was a shortfall of cash in its ATMs.

Chai spent $2,900 of the stolen cash and hid $20,100 under his bed. That has been ordered to be returned to DBS.

Responding to queries from The New Paper, an Aetos spokesman said Chai is no longer an employee."Aetos holds our employees to the highest standards of integrity and we have zero tolerance towards such acts of misconduct."