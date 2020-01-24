After Sars, S'pore better prepared to handle virus outbreak: PM Lee

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Singaporeans "can go about our lives, take the precautions we need to but no need to panic".

As Singapore sees its first confirmed case of the Wuhan virus, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's assessment is that the country is much better prepared than it was during the Sars outbreak of 2003.

There is no need to panic, he added, in an interview yesterday with The Straits Times at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting.

Speaking shortly before the case was confirmed, and a day after a multi-ministry task force to fight the disease was set up, Mr Lee said it was a matter of time before Singapore had a case.

"It is bound to happen because there is such intense coming and going between Singapore and China. Even if it were... between Singapore and the other cities in the world, one way or the other, the bug is going to reach us," he said.

PM Lee noted that Singapore has been prepared for a viral outbreak since 2003, when Sars - severe acute respiratory syndrome - infected 238 people in the country, 33 of whom died, and took three months to contain. The tourism and retail sectors were also badly hit.

CURVEBALL

The new virus was a talking point at the sidelines of the WEF meeting, with CNBC reporting business leaders saying the spread of the virus was a curveball that could hurt economies, as Sars did in 2003.

After that episode, Singapore did a thorough review of its medical facilities and infrastructure, including isolation wards as well as scientific testing and capabilities, PM Lee noted.

"I think we are much better prepared now. We have a new Communicable Diseases Centre at Tan Tock Seng," he said.

"Science has made a lot of progress since Sars, so this time with a new coronavirus, the scientists have been able to identify and sequence it much faster than with Sars and share the information with other countries in a much more expeditious way," he added.

He said it looked like the current coronavirus is not as lethal as Sars, but it could mutate.

"We have to be as prepared as we can," PM Lee added.

This, he said, was why the task force was set up to pull together agencies and grassroots groups, as well as the private and healthcare sectors, to respond to an outbreak in a coordinated way.

"People can see we are doing what we need to do, and we can go about our lives, take the precautions we need to but no need to panic," he added.