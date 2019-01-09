AGC 'acted according to law' on Lee Suet Fern's case

The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) said yesterday it acted according to the law in referring a case of possible professional misconduct by Mrs Lee Suet Fern to the Law Society.

Its statement was in response to media queries on a Facebook post Mrs Lee's husband, Mr Lee Hsien Yang, made on Monday evening when he questioned the AGC's move.

The AGC also said its actions are consistent with how it has handled other cases of alleged professional misconduct by lawyers.

Last year, it referred five cases to the Law Society, the AGC told The Straits Times.

In the case involving Mrs Lee, the AGC said on Monday that she appears to have prepared the last will of her father-in-law, founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, and arranged for him to execute it in 2013.

It added that this placed her in a position of conflict and was a breach of the rules governing the conduct of lawyers because her husband was a beneficiary in the will.

In a Facebook post the same evening, Mr Lee Hsien Yang said his wife was never the late Mr Lee's lawyer and questioned the timing of the AGC's decision and the public interest being served.

"What public interest is being served by AGC here? Why waste public resources on a private matter, and after all this time?" he said.

"Why is AGC rushing this case in 2019 when the facts were known by all parties for years?"

Together with his sister Lee Wei Ling, Mr Lee Hsien Yang is feuding with his older brother, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, over the fate of their father's house at 38 Oxley Road.

In Monday's Facebook post, Mr Lee Hsien Yang also said the AGC's assertion that his wife had refused to respond to it was untrue, and called on the AGC to release its full correspondence with his wife.

DISCIPLINARY TRIBUNAL

The AGC, in its response yesterday, said there will be a full hearing before the disciplinary tribunal appointed by the Chief Justice, and Mrs Lee can present her case there.

It added that it does not propose to comment further on the merits of the matter and reminded "all parties to be mindful not to prejudice the proper hearing of the matter".

On the five cases referred to the Law Society last year, the AGC said all of them involved direct referrals to the disciplinary tribunal.

It also said it had made referrals to the society for a wide range of misconduct by lawyers. These include acting in conflict of interest, wasting the court's time and misleading the court, scandalous cross-examination and witness coaching.