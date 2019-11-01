AGC appeals against sentences for sale of ISDs

Synnex Trading director Jia Xiaofeng was sentenced to three months' jail and fined $5,400.

An appeal has been filed by the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) to the High Court against the excessive sentences meted out to a company and its director involving the sale of illegal streaming devices (ISDs).

On Wednesday, Synnex Trading was fined a record $160,800, and its director, Jia Xiaofeng, was sentenced to three months' jail and fined $5,400 for the sale of illegal Android TV boxes. This is the second case of its kind and the highest fine handed out.

In a statement yesterday, the AGC said: "The AGC has learnt that part of the sentencing submissions made in the State Court was erroneous, in that it relied on a previous decision of the State Courts which had been overruled.

"The sentences imposed may thus have been excessive."

Jia and Synnex Trading were each convicted of four charges under the Copyright Act.

The Android TV boxes Jia had sold in the Synnex store in Geylang Road allowed users to gain access to live English Premier League football matches, TVB channels streamed on StarHub and National Geographic documentaries owned by Fox, among others.

Android media set-top boxes are widely sold in Sim Lim Square and are also available at top electronics stores, and many often come preloaded with apps that stream content from different online sources including Netflix, Hulu and YouTube. They go for as little as $200 apiece.

COALITION AGAINST PIRACY

The general manager of the Coalition Against Piracy, Mr Neil Kevin Gane, had represented several right owners, including the English Premier League and pay-TV operators Singtel and StarHub, in the action against Jia and Synnex.

According to court documents, Jia had also supplied ISDs to another company director, Abdul Nagib Abdul Aziz, and paid him a commission of $20 and $25 for each device sold.

In April, Abdul Nagib was fined $1,200 for copyright infringement. - ADELINE TAN