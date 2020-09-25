AGC seeking to be represented at Parti Liyani’s application hearing

The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) is seeking leave to be heard at the application hearing over alleged misconduct by two legal service officers.

The AGC has also applied to submit court notes related to the case involving domestic maid Parti Liyani and place before the Chief Justice relevant extracts of evidence Ms Parti, who was acquitted of theft, and other witnesses gave.

The 46-year-old former maid of prominent businessman Liew Mun Leong is seeking the court's permission for an inquiry into the conduct of Deputy Public Prosecutors Tan Wee Hao and Tan Yanying.

The two prosecuted her case in the State Courts for theft, which she was convicted of last year.

Ms Parti's originating summons application was taken out on an ex parte basis, which means only the applicant can be heard, unless the court says otherwise.

The AGC is seeking to be represented at the application hearing and has also applied to place extracts from the record of proceedings in the State Courts trial, as well as evidence notes pertaining to her and witnesses Mr Liew and his wife, Madam Ng Lai Peng.

The court notes also include relevant extracts from part of the appeal hearing on Nov 1 last year by Ms Parti before Justice Chan Seng Onn.

Other documents the AGC is seeking to place include the prosecution's closing submissions in the trial, as well as a copy of her appeal petition, according to court documents seen by The Straits Times.

The AGC had in August, in the same summons, also sought to seek leave from the Chief Justice for the two prosecutors to appear and be heard by their counsel in Ms Parti's application hearing.

Senior State Counsel Kristy Tan and Jeyendran Jeyapal as well as State Counsel Jocelyn Teo were named to represent the pair at the hearing, if approved.

The grounds of the application were set out in the supporting joint affidavit of Mr Tan and Ms Tan that was attached.