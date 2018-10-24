AHTC trial: Sylvia Lim concedes that media statement was ‘not true’

Workers' Party (WP) chairman Sylvia Lim conceded in the High Court yesterday that a statement she issued to the media in August 2011 was inaccurate and "not true".

Ms Lim had informed the media then that the appointment of a new managing agent, FM Solutions and Services (FMSS), by the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) would not incur any additional agent fees.

But she had omitted a one-time fee FMSS had charged the town council for the hiring of additional staff - a detail about which she was repeatedly questioned by Senior Counsel Davinder Singh.

Ms Lim insisted initially that she had no intention to mislead when drafting the statement. But this prompted a protracted exchange, during which Mr Singh asked her again if to knowingly state an untruth is to lie.

After pausing for a while, she replied: Yes.

Yesterday was her fourth day on the stand being cross-examined by Mr Singh, in a multi-million-dollar civil lawsuit against eight people, including three WP MPs.

The issue was whether the statement about FMSS that Ms Lim gave to newspapers and social media was - to her knowledge - false.

She said she was conveying the "steady state" of FMSS' charges. She added that she could have included the one-time fee paid to FMSS but "didn't think it was material, since it was a one-off expense".

"I can agree that I could have been more accurate, but I didn't intend to mislead," she added.

Mr Singh followed it by asking whether "to knowingly state an untruth is to lie".

"I would say I was very careless," she replied.

After he repeated his question several times, she said: "I don't agree in so far as lie implies a dishonest intention."

For 10 minutes, they went back and forth, with Mr Singh telling Ms Lim that she was "fencing" and "evading" his question.

Eventually, when she was asked yet again whether knowingly stating an untruth is to lie, she said "yes".

Mr Singh also asked if any of the elected WP MPs, who received a copy of the media statement, asked for a correction by Ms Lim or sent a correction to the media.

Ms Lim said they did not.

Mr Singh noted that Ms Lim had also repeated this same point - that AHTC was not incurring additional fees by using FMSS - in her affidavit, another untruth.

She eventually agreed.

Earlier, Mr Singh had also asked her why Ms How Weng Fan's and her late husband Danny Loh's shareholding in FMSS was not disclosed when AHTC awarded their company the Essential Maintenance Service Unit (EMSU) contract in September 2011.

This was a "second opportunity" to inform town councillors of their ownership of FMSS, he said.

However, he noted that Ms Lim had thought it relevant to disclose this information at a town council meeting on Aug 4, 2011, when councillors decided to hire a managing agent.

He asked why there was a difference in approach.

Ms Lim initially said the FMSS' shareholding was not material to the decision to award the EMSU contract.

But she later conceded there should have been similar considerations in both cases.

She agreed with Mr Singh that Ms How and Mr Loh's stake in FMSS should have been disclosed, to "make the records more robust" and that the information was relevant.

Ms Lim, Ms How and FMSS are among the eight defendants in the lawsuit, which centres on $33.7 million in payments AHTC made from 2011 to 2015 to FMSS and its service provider, and which are alleged to be improper and void.

Ms Lim is expected to take the stand again today.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY