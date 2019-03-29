Airline pilots to face random alcohol tests

Airline pilots will now be subjected to random breathalyser tests.

Pilots who have a stiff drink or two before flying could be in trouble with stiffer rules set to come in.

Citing a zero tolerance policy towards alcohol consumption by pilots, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said yesterday that all pilots operating at Changi and Seletar airports will be subjected to random alcohol tests from Sunday.

This comes six months after a Singapore Airlines (SIA) pilot failed an alcohol test in Australia last September.

The airline, which requires pilots to abstain from alcohol 10 hours before flying, was forced to cancel a flight from Melbourne to Wellington, New Zealand. The pilot was later fired.

CAAS said that the new measures were developed following a comprehensive review and consultations with the aviation community.

Under its airport alcohol testing programme, pilots of selected flights will be subjected to an initial test using a portable breathalyser with a pass or fail indication.

Those who fail will be subjected to a confirmatory test using a forensic-standard breathalyser, which gives a reading of breath alcohol content.

The tests will be professionally administered by a qualified testing officer in a non-public area, CAAS said.

The permitted limit will be 0.02g of alcohol for every 210 litres of breath, which allows for the potential presence of alcohol from other factors like medication or mouthwash.

Pilots who exceed the limit will be grounded immediately, and those found operating under the influence of alcohol may face criminal penalties.

First-time offenders can be fined up to $50,000 and/or jailed for up to two years.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

Refusal to provide a breath alcohol sample will also be an offence.

Singapore Air Operator Certificate (AOC) holders will be required to strengthen their alcohol abstention policies and implement an alcohol management programme for their pilots from May 1.

The five operators that hold AOCs are Singapore Airlines and its subsidiaries SilkAir and Scoot Tigerair, as well as ST Aerospace Engineering and Jetstar Asia.

REHABILITATE

As part of the alcohol management programme, the operators will also need to conduct risk-based random alcohol testing on pilots, such as when increased alcohol use is anticipated.

The programme, which aims to proactively identify, manage and rehabilitate pilots with problematic use of alcohol, must include components such as a comprehensive peer and self-reporting system, as well as an alcohol rehabilitation programme for pilots.

Foreign airlines operating in Singapore are strongly encouraged to implement such a programme, CAAS said.

CAAS director-general Kevin Shum said: "The safety of aircraft operations, passengers and crew on board is paramount. CAAS and the aviation community take a serious view of pilots operating aircraft under the influence of alcohol.

"The new alcohol testing and management programmes will help ensure that pilots' ability to operate aircraft is not impaired by alcohol."

The stricter rules are similar to those in countries such as Australia, the United States, China and India.

By 2020, random alcohol testing of pilots and cabin crew will also be mandatory for all European and foreign airlines in the European Union.

India's aviation regulator is even stricter, mandating pre-flight breathalyser tests for all crew on departing flights, while those on scheduled flights originating from outside India must take a post-flight test when they land.